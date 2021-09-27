Advertisement

Last chunk of wrecked cargo ship awaits removal off Georgia

The tugs Crosby Star, Caitlin and Kurt J. Crosby assist a dry-dock barge loaded with a section...
The tugs Crosby Star, Caitlin and Kurt J. Crosby assist a dry-dock barge loaded with a section of the Golden Ray wreck to a local facility near Mayor’s Point Terminal on Sept. 26, 2021. One section of the wreck remains. St. Simons Sound Incident response photo.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - The final chunk of a cargo ship that capsized two years ago along the Georgia coast is awaiting removal from the water.

The South Korean freighter Golden Ray overturned with 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks in September 2019.

Salvage crews have worked since November to cut the ship into eight giant sections and remove them one at a time.

The multiagency command overseeing the ship’s demolition said Monday that the seventh segment was loaded onto a barge and taken to a local dock over the weekend.

After inspection by the response engineering team, the section will be staged for partial dismantling at a local response facility.

“We are very proud of the tremendous effort to maintain safety by each member of the response team throughout the entire operation to lift and remove Section Five of the wreck,” said U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Efren Lopez, federal on-scene coordinator. “Even with the end of the wreck removal phase of this response in sight, we continue to prudently execute our safety, environmental protection and port function priorities.”

