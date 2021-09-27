Hephzibah woman wanted for aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are searching for a Hephzibah woman who reportedly struck a victim with her car over the weekend.

On Saturday, a witness told deputies 26-year-old Allegra McIver struck a woman with her near the 2100 block of Miles Road, a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

The witness told deputies the incident occurred after the victim and McIver had a verbal dispute over a personal matter at KK Fish and Chicken at 1649 Olive. Road.

Deputies documented in the incident report that the victim “suffered major injuries and was unable to provide a statement.”

McIver was seen leaving the scene in a black Ford Escape. She’s described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about McIver’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1440, (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.

