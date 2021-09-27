Advertisement

Hephzibah woman wanted for aggravated assault

Allegra McIver
Allegra McIver(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are searching for a Hephzibah woman who reportedly struck a victim with her car over the weekend.

On Saturday, a witness told deputies 26-year-old Allegra McIver struck a woman with her near the 2100 block of Miles Road, a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

Sample HTML block

The witness told deputies the incident occurred after the victim and McIver had a verbal dispute over a personal matter at KK Fish and Chicken at 1649 Olive. Road.

Deputies documented in the incident report that the victim “suffered major injuries and was unable to provide a statement.”

MORE | Augusta man charged in fatal shooting on Ashley Drive

McIver was seen leaving the scene in a black Ford Escape. She’s described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about McIver’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1440, (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George R. Hall
Name released for athlete who died during IRONMAN swimming relay
Grandmother reflects after losing grandchildren, son in Aiken murder-suicide
Woman reflects after losing son, grandchildren in Aiken murder-suicide
HNN File
Man found shot dead on Ashley Drive in Augusta
RCSO says they're looking for Dwayne Whitlock for aggravated assault and trespassing.
19-year-old wanted for aggravated assault in Richmond County
Aiken murder suicide
Neighbors shocked by murder-suicide that killed 4 in Aiken

Latest News

Walton Way old jail
Eyesore or Hollywood attraction? Augusta city leader talks future for old jail
handicap parking spot
I-TEAM: Policing the park lot, tracking local handicapped parking problems
George Hall
‘He touched a lot of people’: Community mourns loss of IRONMAN athlete
COVID vaccine
COVID vaccine rates up in Richmond County
Douglas Rickerson
Thomson man wanted for reportedly swindling over $2,000 from woman