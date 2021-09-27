Advertisement

Georgia couple are among 3 killed in Montana train crash

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia couple was among the three people killed in a weekend train derailment in far northern Montana.

Don and Margie Varnadoe of Glynn County were among those killed, according to the Brunswick News.

Amtrak’s Empire Builder train was westbound when eight cars derailed around 4 p.m. Saturday near Joplin, a town of about 200.

Nearby residents rushed to help first responders where the train crashed with more than 150 people aboard.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking into the cause of the accident, which occurred near a switch on the tracks. The Empire Builder runs between Chicago and Seattle.

Varnadoe family members said on social media that the couple were on a trip to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

