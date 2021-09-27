Advertisement

Gas prices drop in Augusta as they rise elsewhere in Georgia

Gas pump
Gas pump(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. - While Augusta gas prices have fallen a couple of cents per gallon in the past week, Georgia’s statewide average has risen slightly.

Georgia average gas prices Monday are up a little more than a cent to $2.99 per gallon, from slightly under $2.98 a week ago, according to AAA.

That compares to $2.96 a month ago and nearly a dollar above the $2 per gallon of a year ago.

Augusta drivers are getting a little more of a break than drivers elsewhere in the Preach State.

Prices here have actually fallen to about $2.93 Monday, down from $2.95 a week ago, but up from $2.88 a month ago.

Gas is running $3.01 per gallon in Atlanta, $2.95 in Macon and $3.08 in Savannah.

GasBuddy’s Monday report says the average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina is $2.88.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina, gas prices in South Carolina are 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 95.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, and GasBuddy says it is averaging $3.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.00 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021′s peak price set in early August due to COVID-19 supply-and-demand imbalances,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s chief of petroleum analysis.

He said high demand and the active hurricane season are key reasons prices aren’t showing much downward movement.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WCSC

