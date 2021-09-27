Gas prices drop in Augusta as they rise elsewhere in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - While Augusta gas prices have fallen a couple of cents per gallon in the past week, Georgia’s statewide average has risen slightly.

Georgia average gas prices Monday are up a little more than a cent to $2.99 per gallon, from slightly under $2.98 a week ago, according to AAA.

That compares to $2.96 a month ago and nearly a dollar above the $2 per gallon of a year ago.

Augusta drivers are getting a little more of a break than drivers elsewhere in the Preach State.

Prices here have actually fallen to about $2.93 Monday, down from $2.95 a week ago, but up from $2.88 a month ago.

Gas is running $3.01 per gallon in Atlanta, $2.95 in Macon and $3.08 in Savannah.

GasBuddy’s Monday report says the average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina is $2.88.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina, gas prices in South Carolina are 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 95.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, and GasBuddy says it is averaging $3.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.00 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021′s peak price set in early August due to COVID-19 supply-and-demand imbalances,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s chief of petroleum analysis.

He said high demand and the active hurricane season are key reasons prices aren’t showing much downward movement.

