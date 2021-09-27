Advertisement

Egg thrown at French President Macron during food trade fair

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron was hit at the shoulder Monday by an egg thrown at him by a man during a visit to an international food trade fair in the French city of Lyon.

A video of the incident, widely shared on the social media, shows Macron walking through the crowd when an egg bounced off him without breaking. Two bodyguards can be seen immediately getting closer to the president to protect his shoulders.

The video also shows a man being taken away from the scene by other bodyguards.

Reporters at the scene heard Macron saying “If he has something to tell me, then he can come.”

No details have been released by authorities on the identity or the motivations of the man.

In June, Macron was slapped in the face by a man as he was greeting the public in a small town in southeastern France. He then denounced “violence” and “stupidity.”

The slap prompted a wide show of support for France’s head of state from politicians across the ideological spectrum.

Macron, like his predecessors, enjoys spending time in meet-and-greets with members of the public. Called “crowd baths” in French, they have long been a staple of French politics.

A little over six months before France’s next presidential election, Macron, 43, has not yet announced his reelection bid but is expected to do so.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George R. Hall
Name released for athlete who died during IRONMAN swimming relay
Grandmother reflects after losing grandchildren, son in Aiken murder-suicide
Woman reflects after losing son, grandchildren in Aiken murder-suicide
HNN File
Man found shot dead on Ashley Drive in Augusta
RCSO says they're looking for Dwayne Whitlock for aggravated assault and trespassing.
19-year-old wanted for aggravated assault in Richmond County
Aiken murder suicide
Neighbors shocked by murder-suicide that killed 4 in Aiken

Latest News

According to GasBuddy data, the demand for fuel increased for the first time in six weeks.
Average US gas price is $1 per gallon higher than it was a year ago
This Aug. 2021 photo provided by Boston-based RR Auction shows a 1965 Mosrite Ventures II...
Johnny Ramone’s guitar sells for more than $900,000
Marvin Hall, Jr.
Augusta man charged in fatal shooting on Ashely Drive
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an...
Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities
Steer at East Texas State Fair
WATCH: Steer gets loose, injures woman at state fair in Texas