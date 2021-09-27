Advertisement

DJ settles score at Whistling Straits, winning all 5 matches

Dustin Johnson watches his drive down the ninth fairway during the first round of the Palmetto...
Dustin Johnson watches his drive down the ninth fairway during the first round of the Palmetto Championship golf tournament in Ridgeland, S.C., Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The best player on the U.S. Ryder Cup team also happened to be the oldest.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dustin Johnson won all five matches he played, a score no American had posted since Larry Nelson in 1979. Throughout the weekend, Johnson kept rolling up wins while deflecting as much of the credit as he could. But as he made the short stroll between the 10th green and 11th tee at Whistling Straits, the gallery settled any debates with roars of “MVP! MVP!”

Johnson has a complicated history with the course. He didn’t realize he was in a bunker there when he grounded his club in the sand on the 18th hole at the 2010 PGA Championship. The two-shot penalty cost him a spot in a playoff.

