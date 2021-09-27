Advertisement

Daniels plays quarter as No. 2 Georgia dominates Vandy 62-0

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the second...
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Georgia won 62-0. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JT Daniels threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns playing only the first quarter as No. 2 Georgia dominated Vanderbilt 62-0 Saturday in the Bulldogs’ biggest win in a series that started in 1893.

This game was effectively over when Georgia (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) led 35-0 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs started three of their first four drives in Vandy territory. Georgia scored touchdowns off a fumble and an interception in the early scoring spree in posting its first shutout this season.

Vandy has lost 14 straight SEC games.

