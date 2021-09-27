Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few areas could wake up to patchy dense fog, but it’s not looking to be widespread. Afternoon highs today will reach the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine and winds out of the West between 3-6 mph. Nice weather sticks around this week with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Highs Tuesday & Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 before cooling to the mid 80s by this weekend. No rain in the forecast for the upcoming week as of right now.

While our weather remains quiet the tropics are still very active. Hurricane Sam is in the Central Atlantic with sustained winds of 145 mph qualifying as a category 4 major hurricane. Sam will continue to move to the NW over the next few days, but it doesn’t look like Sam will impact our area.

Tracking Hurricane Sam (WRDW)

There are three other areas of development in the Atlantic -- one just off of Africa that has a 60% chance of formation within the next 5-days and two other areas that have a 50% and 30% chance of development within the next 5-days. If all three of these areas were to become named storms we will have fully exhausted the standard 2021 Hurricane Season List. Model guidance suggests additions storms could be possible beyond the 5-day outlook which means it’s very likely that we will have to tap into the supplemental list making this the 3rd hurricane season on record to move past the traditional list. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

A look at the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season supplemental storm name list. (WRDW)

