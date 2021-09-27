Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Slightly warmer highs and lows this week. Looking mostly dry.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures this evening into tonight. Overnight lows will not be as cool as what they’ve been, but we are still expecting a nice night with lows down near 60 by early Tuesday. Winds will be light overnight out of the southwest.

Nice weather sticks around the next few days with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 80s with sunny skies and relatively low humidity. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Lows are expected to be back down near 60 early Wednesday. Sunshine and warm highs near 90 expected Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest generally less than 10 mph.

Lows are expected to be down in the low 60s early Thursday. Sunshine and warm highs near 90 expected Thursday afternoon.

Mostly dry conditions are expected late in the forecast, but some models are hinting at the chance for some showers late this week into early this weekend. Keep it here for updates.

While our weather remains quiet the tropics are still very active. Hurricane Sam is in the Central Atlantic with sustained winds of 145 mph qualifying as a category 4 major hurricane. Sam will continue to move to the NW over the next few days, but it doesn’t look like Sam will impact our area.

Tracking Hurricane Sam
Tracking Hurricane Sam(WRDW)

There are three other areas of development in the Atlantic -- one just off of Africa that has a 80% chance of formation within the next 5-days and two other areas that have a 80% and 60% chance of development within the next 5-days. If all three of these areas were to become named storms we will have fully exhausted the standard 2021 Hurricane Season List. Model guidance suggests additions storms could be possible beyond the 5-day outlook which means it’s very likely that we will have to tap into the supplemental list making this the 3rd hurricane season on record to move past the traditional list. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

A look at the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season supplemental storm name list.
A look at the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season supplemental storm name list.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George R. Hall
Name released for athlete who died during IRONMAN swimming relay
Grandmother reflects after losing grandchildren, son in Aiken murder-suicide
Woman reflects after losing son, grandchildren in Aiken murder-suicide
HNN File
Man found shot dead on Ashley Drive in Augusta
RCSO says they're looking for Dwayne Whitlock for aggravated assault and trespassing.
19-year-old wanted for aggravated assault in Richmond County
Aiken murder suicide
Neighbors shocked by murder-suicide that killed 4 in Aiken

Latest News

Warming Trend
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Bus Stop Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Beautiful Sunday
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
IronMan
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino