‘He touched a lot of people’: Community mourns loss of IRONMAN athlete

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Community members across Augusta are heartbroken after the death of an athlete during this weekend’s IRONMAN race. Authorities say 60-year-old George Hall died Sunday after water rescue had to pull him out of the Savannah River during the swim portion of the race.

Friends of George Hall say this is a tremendous loss for the community even for those who didn’t know Hall personally. For members of the Augusta Rotary Club closer to Hall, they took a moment to reflect on his legacy today.

“Pray for fellow rotarian George Hall and his family, friends and collages as we walk alongside them during this journey of grief but pray it is overshadowed by wonderful memories of him,” said David Hudson, Partner at Hull Barrett Law Firm.

Friends say Hall was a devoted family man, member of his church and an esteemed lawyer.

“He touched a lot of people. His family and his friends his clients he represented they’re all going to feel the loss too,” he said.

Throughout his life Hall had always been an athlete, running track in college, and competing as part of a team in the IRONMAN race.

“George always enjoyed participating in the IRONMAN so we can take some comfort in the fact that was something he loved and just on Friday he had argued important matters at a trial here in the courts so and on Saturday enjoyed time with his family and new granddaughter so many good things were happening and that just makes the loss even more significant,” he said.

Today would have been his 60th birthday. His friends and family are celebrating his life differently.

“I would say to George as I would to any good friend. Thank you for the good times that we’ve all shared,” said Hudson.

Leaving a legacy here and beyond.

“We know that George was a child of the Lord and he’ll be there for eternity,” he said.

Friends and strangers have shared their sympathies all over social media. He has had over 70 people leaving birthday wishes on his Facebook page, remembering his life and legacy on his special day.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.