Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Austin Hollar, 27, has been missing since Saturday. He was last seen at Harvard’s Wine & Beverage, 110 Old Evans Road.

There hasn’t been any cell phone or social media activity since the day Hollar was last seen, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Hollar is described as being 6-feet-tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a red 2013 Nissan Rogue GA TAG: CQU9933 with a “Baby on Board: sticker in the window.

Anyone with any information are urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office by calling 706-541-2011 or 706-541-2800.

