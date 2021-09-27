Advertisement

Braves to face Phils after wild 9th in beating Padres 4-3

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler watches his RBI-double against the San Diego Padres in the 10th...
Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler watches his RBI-double against the San Diego Padres in the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)(AP Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Will Smith struck out the side around three walks in the ninth inning to finish the Atlanta Braves’ 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres that opened a 2 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia heading into their NL East showdown.

Pinch-hitter Orlando Arcia hit a go-ahead double in the sixth off Pierce Johnson. Joc Pederson homered and scored twice for Atlanta, which has led the division since Aug. 15. The Braves won despite walking seven Padres. Atlanta has won seven of nine and hosts the Phillies in a three-game series starting Tuesday.

