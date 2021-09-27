Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A boil water advisory is in effect for an area just outside of New Ellenton.

The Commission of Public Works reports their customers located in the 4800 block of Whiskey Road, Misty Oak Lane and Hill Road are advised to boil their water for one minute befor used for drinking or cooking.

Details are limited but the commission reports the advisory will continue until further notice.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.