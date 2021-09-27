Advertisement

Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorization

By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments.

The White House said Biden, 78, would deliver remarks and receive the additional dose at 1 p.m. Monday.

Biden got his first shot on Dec. 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on Jan. 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden. It was not immediately clear whether the first lady, who’s 70, would also receive the booster dose on Monday.

Speaking on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer booster, Biden told reporters, “I’ll be getting my booster shot. It’s hard to acknowledge I’m over 65, but I’ll be getting my booster shot. "

Biden emerged as a champion of booster doses this summer, as the U.S. experienced a sharp rise in coronavirus cases from the more transmissible delta variant. While the vast majority of cases continue to occur among unvaccinated people, regulators pointed to evidence from Israel and early studies in the U.S. showing that protection against so-called breakthrough cases was vastly improved by a third dose of the Pfizer shot.

But the aggressive American push for boosters, before many poorer nations have been able to provide even a modicum of protection for their most vulnerable populations, has drawn the ire of the World Health Organization and some aid groups, which have called on the U.S. to pause third shots to free up supply for the global vaccination effort.

Biden said last week that the U.S. was purchasing another 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine — for a total of 1 billion over the coming year — to donate to less well-off nations.

Vice President Kamala Harris, 56, received the Moderna vaccine, for which federal regulators have not yet authorized boosters — but they are expected to in the coming weeks. Regulators are also expecting data about the safety and efficacy of a booster for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot soon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George R. Hall
Name released for athlete who died during IRONMAN swimming relay
Grandmother reflects after losing grandchildren, son in Aiken murder-suicide
Woman reflects after losing son, grandchildren in Aiken murder-suicide
HNN File
Man found shot dead on Ashley Drive in Augusta
RCSO says they're looking for Dwayne Whitlock for aggravated assault and trespassing.
19-year-old wanted for aggravated assault in Richmond County
Aiken murder suicide
Neighbors shocked by murder-suicide that killed 4 in Aiken

Latest News

According to GasBuddy data, the demand for fuel increased for the first time in six weeks.
Average US gas price is $1 per gallon higher than it was a year ago
This Aug. 2021 photo provided by Boston-based RR Auction shows a 1965 Mosrite Ventures II...
Johnny Ramone’s guitar sells for more than $900,000
Marvin Hall, Jr.
Augusta man charged in fatal shooting on Ashely Drive
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an...
Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities
Steer at East Texas State Fair
WATCH: Steer gets loose, injures woman at state fair in Texas