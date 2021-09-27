Advertisement

Augusta man charged in fatal shooting on Ashely Drive

Marvin Hall, Jr.
Marvin Hall, Jr.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that left one man dead over the weekend in Augusta.

Just after midnight on Sunday, deputies responded to a residence 200 block of Ashley Drive in reference to a call about shots fired, according to a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

On scene deputies located 38-year-old Shawn Couch of Aiken in the backyard with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Augusta University for emergency treatment but was pronounced deceased at 1 a.m.

During the investigation, deputies detained 39-year-old Marvin Hall, Jr. An incident report states he lives on the 200 block of Ashley Drive.

Hall was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where he was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a crime, according to arrest records.

Couch’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for autopsy.

