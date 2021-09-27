Advertisement

Americans win Ryder Cup in a rout, send Europe a message

Team USA captain Steve Stricker greets fans on the second hole during a Ryder Cup singles match...
Team USA captain Steve Stricker greets fans on the second hole during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Ryder Cup is going back to the Americans.

And they hope this is only the start. They brought their youngest team ever to the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits and delivered one of their best performances. The final tally was 19-9. That’s a record rout for either side since Europe became part of the modern Ryder Cup in 1979. Dustin Johnson had the first 5-0 week for the Americans since Larry Nelson in 1979. The six rookies combined to go 14-4-3.

The Americans believe this is just the start of what they say is a new generation.

