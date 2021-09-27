Advertisement

2-year-old in stable condition after shooting in Columbia

A 2-yr-old girl is said to be in stable condition after a shooting incident inside a home on...
A 2-yr-old girl is said to be in stable condition after a shooting incident inside a home on Duke Ave.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 2-year-old girl is said to be in stable condition after a shooting at home in Columbia, officials say.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the child found an unsecured gun and accidentally shot herself in the lower body at a home in the 800 block of Duke Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Initially, officers were dispatched to 5 Medical Park Drive after relatives drove the child to a local hospital after the shooting. Officers then went to the incident location and gathered information from additional people.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

George R. Hall
Name released for athlete who died during IRONMAN swimming relay
Marvin Hall Jr.
Augusta man charged in fatal shooting on Ashley Drive
George Hall
‘He touched a lot of people’: Community mourns loss of IRONMAN athlete
Allegra McIver
Hephzibah woman wanted for aggravated assault
Grandmother reflects after losing grandchildren, son in Aiken murder-suicide
Woman reflects after losing son, grandchildren in Aiken murder-suicide

Latest News

gavel
Federal court says it will wait to rule on Georgia abortion law
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Children of former Murdaugh family housekeeper want Alex Murdaugh jailed
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for September 28
Will S.C. parents vaccinate their 5-11 year olds?
Paramedics and EMT members respond to one of three simultaneous drug overdose victims on the...
Georgia shows appreciation for first responders with bonus