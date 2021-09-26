Man shot and killed on Ashley Circle in Augusta
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.
At around 12:17 a.m. on September 26th, deputies responded to a call at the 2100 block of Ashley Circle. The sheriff’s office says when they arrived at the residence, they found a man in the backyard who was shot.
They tell News 12 the victim was sent to AU Medical Center, but was pronounced dead at 1:02 a.m..
RCSO says they have a suspect in custody, and the victim’s identity will be released after family is notified.
