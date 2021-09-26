Advertisement

Man found shot on Ashley Drive in Augusta

By Celeste Springer
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In an earlier version of this story, it was reported the shooting occurred on Ashley Circle. We have confirmed with the sheriff’s office that there was a typo in the press release, and the shooting occurred on Ashley Drive.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 12:17 a.m. on September 26th, deputies responded to a call at the 2100 block of Ashley Drive. The sheriff’s office says when they arrived at the residence, they found a 38-year-old Shawn Couch in the backyard, shot.

They tell News 12 he was sent to AU Medical Center, but was pronounced dead at 1:02 a.m..

RCSO says they have a suspect in custody, and the coroner’s office says Couch will be sent to the GBI for autopsy.

