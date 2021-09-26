Man found shot on Ashley Drive in Augusta
In an earlier version of this story, it was reported the shooting occurred on Ashley Circle. We have confirmed with the sheriff’s office that there was a typo in the press release, and the shooting occurred on Ashley Drive.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.
At around 12:17 a.m. on September 26th, deputies responded to a call at the 2100 block of Ashley Drive. The sheriff’s office says when they arrived at the residence, they found a 38-year-old Shawn Couch in the backyard, shot.
They tell News 12 he was sent to AU Medical Center, but was pronounced dead at 1:02 a.m..
RCSO says they have a suspect in custody, and the coroner’s office says Couch will be sent to the GBI for autopsy.
