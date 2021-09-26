Grandmother reflects after losing son, grandchildren in Aiken murder-suicide

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s hard for Delores Berry to process.

Her only son is dead. Two of her grandchildren are dead.

For this family, the last two days have been devastating.

“My son, he generally calls me every morning,” said Berry. “But he didn’t call me yesterday morning.”

She waited all morning for that phone to ring. When it did, it wasn’t her son on the other end.

“I answered, and he said this is the Aiken County Coroner,” said Berry.

The coroner gave her the news.

Investigators believe before 2:00 Friday morning, 19-year-old Jonathan Seward shot and killed his mom, dad and one of his sisters.

His other sister, Theresa Seward, is in the hospital with severe injuries.

The coroner says Jonathan Seward then killed himself.

One person, Seward’s brother, got away.

“I know my oldest grandson, he got out,” said Berry. “If he’d have stayed there, his brother would’ve shot and killed him.”

Berry says this is completely unexpected. A longtime family friend says the suspected shooter had medical and mental issues.

“I think he was doing pretty good for a while,” said Berry. “I don’t know what made him upset this time.”

She has only one picture of the family from more than ten years ago.

In one morning, she lost four of them, and for her it’s impossible to understand why.

She says her granddaughter, Theresa, is still in the hospital after having surgery.

Her grandson, John Jr., got away, but he saw what happened and he’s now in the mental health wing of the hospital.

