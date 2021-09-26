Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Cooler mornings continue. Plenty of sunshine in store for the work week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw overnight low temperatures dip into the mid and upper 50s this morning with a few areas of patchy dense fog. Conditions look great for the Iron Man triathlon today in Augusta with sunny skies expected throughout today. Afternoon highs will be a little warmer than yesterday in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 3-5 mph.

Nice weather sticks around through early this upcoming week with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90. No rain in the forecast for the upcoming week as of right now.

While our weather remains quiet the tropics are still very active. Hurricane Sam is in the Central Atlantic with sustained winds of 145 mph qualifying as a category 4 major hurricane. Sam will continue to move to the NW over the next few days, but as of now it doesn’t look like Sam will impact our area.

There are three other areas of development in the Atlantic -- one just off of Africa that has a 60% chance of formation within the next 5-days and two other areas that have a 20% and 30% chance of development within the next 5-days. If all three of these areas were to become named storms we will have fully exhausted the standard 2021 Hurricane Season List. Model guidance suggests additions storms could be possible beyond the 5-day outlook which means it’s very likely that we will have to tap into the supplemental list making this the 3rd hurricane season on record to move past the traditional list. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

A look at the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season supplemental storm name list.
A look at the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season supplemental storm name list.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSO says they're looking for Dwayne Whitlock for aggravated assault and trespassing.
19-year-old wanted for aggravated assault in Richmond County
Aiken murder suicide
Neighbors shocked by murder-suicide killing 4 Aiken family members
This was the scene Friday morning outside an apartment where four people were shot dead in Aiken.
Coroner identifies 4 Aiken family members dead in murder-suicide
Bangor committee decries August hate crime
FBI launches hate crime reporting campaign in South Carolina
Survey for parents about time missed
Schools release COVID stats in Richmond, Columbia counties

Latest News

IronMan
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Beautiful Weekend
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Tomorrow Highs
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Sunny Skies, Nice Weekend
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong