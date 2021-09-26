Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw overnight low temperatures dip into the mid and upper 50s this morning with a few areas of patchy dense fog. Conditions look great for the Iron Man triathlon today in Augusta with sunny skies expected throughout today. Afternoon highs will be a little warmer than yesterday in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 3-5 mph.

Nice weather sticks around through early this upcoming week with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90. No rain in the forecast for the upcoming week as of right now.

While our weather remains quiet the tropics are still very active. Hurricane Sam is in the Central Atlantic with sustained winds of 145 mph qualifying as a category 4 major hurricane. Sam will continue to move to the NW over the next few days, but as of now it doesn’t look like Sam will impact our area.

There are three other areas of development in the Atlantic -- one just off of Africa that has a 60% chance of formation within the next 5-days and two other areas that have a 20% and 30% chance of development within the next 5-days. If all three of these areas were to become named storms we will have fully exhausted the standard 2021 Hurricane Season List. Model guidance suggests additions storms could be possible beyond the 5-day outlook which means it’s very likely that we will have to tap into the supplemental list making this the 3rd hurricane season on record to move past the traditional list. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

A look at the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season supplemental storm name list. (WRDW)

