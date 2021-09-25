Advertisement

South Aiken wins home football game: ‘We’re just glad to be back’

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - At the saddle South Aiken had their first home game in over a month. T-Breds leave little doubt and win the game against Swansea 42-8.

“I don’t know it’s just something about I guess home games just different you know you know everyone in the crowd your mom your dad your friends all them just cheering you on it’s a motivator,” said Ashley Yaughn, Tackle, Junior.

The Thoroughbreds had a slow start to their season because of cancelled games and quarantines — but now they are pony-ed up.

“I’m ready,” said Yaughn.

And so is their student section.

“They get into it they got like a whole student page on Instagram they into it they love it,” said Terrence Smith, QB Sophomore.

“We missed out on a lot last year so we’re just glad to be back cheering on our football team because it helps them out gets them pumped up and everything,” said Head Coach Chris Hamilton.

Coach Hamilton says this is what really matters most for high school football.

“There’s only so many games you get to play as a high schooler and even if you get to go on and play college its still never the same. And so you know just to get to enjoy the time you get to be out here with your brothers your friends your town cheering you on ain’t nothing like it,” he said.

For the T-Breds they’re just happy to be out on the field.

South Aiken did dominate in their return to the stables taking down Swansea. The focus shifts to Aiken next week. And no matter tonight’s result he’ll always be happy with the results this season.

“You know I’m proud of these guys how’ve they’ve responded to all this,” he said.

