Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning dipped into the low 50s around the CSRA with some patchy dense fog. Beautiful weather expected this an abundance of sunshine and west-northwest winds between 5-10 mph Saturday. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s early Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s. Abundant sunshine again for your Sunday. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Nice weather sticks around through early next week with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to close to 90. No rain in our forecast next week as of right now. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

The CSRA will see a warming trend heading into next week. (WRDW)

