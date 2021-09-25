Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Cooler mornings, lower humidity, and plenty of sunshine through the weekend.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning dipped into the low 50s around the CSRA with some patchy dense fog. Beautiful weather expected this an abundance of sunshine and west-northwest winds between 5-10 mph Saturday. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s early Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s. Abundant sunshine again for your Sunday. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Nice weather sticks around through early next week with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to close to 90. No rain in our forecast next week as of right now. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

The CSRA will see a warming trend heading into next week.
The CSRA will see a warming trend heading into next week.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene Friday morning outside an apartment where four people were shot dead in Aiken.
Coroner identifies 4 Aiken family members dead in murder-suicide
RAW AUDIO: State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case
Murdaugh slaying investigation uncovers other crimes, SLED says
Hephzibah police caught on body cam arresting man for singing loudly
Hephzibah police caught on body cam arresting man for singing profanities loudly
This is a rendering of planned renovations at Lake Olmstead Stadium.
How to get tickets for Shelton, McGraw shows during Masters week
Emanuel Bedford and Deidre Reid
Local man named as person of interest in missing-woman case

Latest News

Tomorrow Highs
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Sunny Skies, Nice Weekend
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Low humidity and cooler mornings
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Sunny Skies, Lower Humidity
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong