Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning dipped into the low 50s around the CSRA with some patchy dense fog. We even hit the upper 40s in Saluda, SC. This afternoon we saw highs hitting the upper 70s and low 80s around the region with low humidity. As we continue through this evening we’ll see temperatures falling back to the low 70s by 9pm and eventually the low to mid 50s by Sunday morning.

It’s looking like great conditions for the Iron Man event with sunny skies throughout Sunday, afternoon highs will be a little warmer in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Nice weather sticks around through early next week with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90. No rain in our forecast next week as of right now.

While our weather remains quiet the tropics are still very active. Hurricane Sam is in the Central Atlantic with sustained winds of 110 mph qualifying as a category 2 storm. It’s expected to become a category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph as early as tomorrow morning. Sam will continue to move to the NW over the next few days but as of now doesn’t look to impact our area.

Subtropical Depression Teresa is just to the north of Bermuda and will likely fizzle over the next day with no impacts to the US. There are 2 other areas of development in the Atlantic one just off of Africa that has a 60% chance at forming and the other to the south of Bermuda that has a 20% chance at development. If both of these areas were to become named storms we will have fully exhausted the standard 2021 Hurricane Season List. Model guidance suggests additions storms could be possible beyond the 5-day outlook which means it’s very likely that we will have to tap into the supplemental list making this the 3rd hurricane season on record to move past the traditional list. Make sure to keep it here for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.