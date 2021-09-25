Augusta Christian Lions play first game on brand new football field

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a big day for the Lions over at Augusta Christian. Friday night was their first game on a brand new football field. They said the old one was outdated and becoming dangerous so they spent the summer tearing it up and starting over.

The skies were clear but there was electricity in the air in the Lion’s den, as Augusta Christian opened up their brand new football field.

“We completely tore the field down, took out about 18 inches out of the crown. Brought in brand new sod, new drainage installed, 36 inch pipes completely around the field, so essentially the field is brand new to us,” said Charles Cooper, Athletic Director at Augusta Christian.

They also added in some new lights around the stadium with more improvements to come after the season. It’s the first time they’ve done anything to the field in more than 30 years.

“It’s very exciting to have a great facility for the kids and we really look forward to the games coming up this year,” said Cooper.

Because of some setbacks, Augusta Christian had to play its first home game across the river at Lion’s field. But now everyone from the players, to the parents, to the cheerleaders is excited to have a new and improved Lion’s den. And Cooper says with everything they’ve been through, this is the perfect group to open up the new field.

“They really embody what AC is all about. Just being a fighter. Having a 313 Baston Road attitude. And it’s really great that they get to debut this field,” he said.

