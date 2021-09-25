19-year-old wanted for aggravated assault in Richmond County

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a 19-year-old for aggregated assault and trespassing.

They say they’re looking for Dwayne Nike Whitlock in reference assault took place on Nuite Drive on September 12th.

RCSO says Whitlock is known to hang out around the Fairington Subdivision area, and is also known to carry a gun.

Any information about Whitlock should be given to Investigator Walter McNeil or any violent crimes investigator at (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.

