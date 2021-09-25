Advertisement

19-year-old wanted for aggravated assault in Richmond County

RCSO says they're looking for Dwayne Whitlock for aggravated assault and trespassing.
RCSO says they're looking for Dwayne Whitlock for aggravated assault and trespassing.(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a 19-year-old for aggregated assault and trespassing.

They say they’re looking for Dwayne Nike Whitlock in reference assault took place on Nuite Drive on September 12th.

RCSO says Whitlock is known to hang out around the Fairington Subdivision area, and is also known to carry a gun.

Any information about Whitlock should be given to Investigator Walter McNeil or any violent crimes investigator at (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene Friday morning outside an apartment where four people were shot dead in Aiken.
Coroner identifies 4 Aiken family members dead in murder-suicide
RAW AUDIO: State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case
Murdaugh slaying investigation uncovers other crimes, SLED says
Hephzibah police caught on body cam arresting man for singing loudly
Hephzibah police caught on body cam arresting man for singing profanities loudly
This is a rendering of planned renovations at Lake Olmstead Stadium.
How to get tickets for Shelton, McGraw shows during Masters week
Emanuel Bedford and Deidre Reid
Local man named as person of interest in missing-woman case

Latest News

South Aiken football
South Aiken wins home football game: ‘We’re just glad to be back’
South Aiken football
South Aiken wins home football game: ‘We’re just glad to be back’
Augusta Christian new football field
Augusta Christian Lions play first game on brand new football field
Augusta Christian new football field
Augusta Christian gets brand new football field: ‘It’s very exciting to have a great facility for the kids’