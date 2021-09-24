Advertisement

Woman wanted in shooting that injured man at Augusta hotel

Jonkerria Howard
Jonkerria Howard(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who reportedly shot a man at an area hotel on Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office reports 25-year-old Jonkerria Howard shot a 41-year-old male victim at the Gordon Inn and Suites Augusta, located at 906 Molly Pond Road.

The victim was found injured at the bottom of a flight of stairs at the hotel. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg but declined to speak with deputies.

The business’ security cameras show Howard getting into an argument with the victim before the two got into a physical altercation.

Howard is then seen walking to her car and shooting at least five rounds from her car at the victim before driving away from the scene.

She’s described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen driving a silver 4 door Nissan sedan.

Howard is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1026, (706)821-1080 or (706)821-1020.

