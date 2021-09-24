USACE Debuts New Hunting App

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) just released a new hunting app to help hunters navigate public land around the lake. Cam Brock, a park ranger with the USACE, says, “here at Thurmond we jumped on that and gathered information on maps for here, Russell, and Hartwell”.

Believe it not, there are close to 50,000 acres of public land available to hunt around Clarks Hill Lake. Evan Brashier, a conservation biologist with USACE, said, “hopefully this app will reassure people on the rules and regulations, where you can and can not hunt and bring the numbers up”.

This is a web based app, so it will not pop up in the app store. To get the link for the app, click here: USACE Hunting App.

The map in the app is color coded for each property, you know if it is red, then no hunting, but if it is yellow, then you are legally allowed to hunt. Wildlife management areas, state parks, and other types of property are also color coded. When you click on an area on the map a box will pop up with information on the number of acres, special regulations, and contact information if you need more information.

You can also download PDFs of maps in the app and use a third party app, like Avenza, to track your location without cell service.

