South Aiken’s first first home game in a month: ‘We’re always just excited to be playing’

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to high school football we know just how important home-field advantage can be. Friday night South Aiken will play its first game at home in more than a month. The team, the school, the fans are all buzzing with excitement for this one.

Head Coach Chris Hamilton says there is always that home game advantage and for the Thoroughbreds, it’s the first time since week one that the boys will be saddling up on their turf. And they say they’re ready.

“I don’t know it’s just something about I guess home games just different you know you know everyone in the crowd your mom your dad your friends all them just cheering you on it’s a motivator,” said Ashley Yaughn, South Aiken junior tackle.

The Thoroughbreds had a slow start to their season because of canceled games and quarantines, but now they want to get to work.

“I’m ready,” he said.

And Coach Hamilton says conditioning and running plays are important but this season is really more of a life lesson for his boys.

“All we can do is control and how our attitude and effort is every day on the field,” he said.

They are learning how to overcome adversity on and off the field.

“You know if one of us goes down the other one has your back and vice versa you know,” he said.

Coach Hamilton says he’s proud of all of his boys have accomplished this season thus far and really he’s just happy to be on the field.

“I told the guys last week I don’t care if it’s sloppy or not a pretty win, it’s hard enough to win a ball game nowadays than just get to a ball game much less win one so we’re always just excited to be playing now,” he said.

Don’t let the modesty from Coach Hamilton fool you — last week at their first away game they secured a dub against White Knoll. And we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a repeat Friday night against Swansea.

