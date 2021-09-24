Advertisement

Sewer truck catches fire in Richmond County

Sewage truck fire
Sewage truck fire(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A sewage truck was engulfed in flames this afternoon in the McBean area of Richmond County.

Details are limited but billows of smoke and large flames could be seen coming from the truck around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon eastbound on Mike Padgett Highway. This is just between Dollar General and Piney Grove Baptist Church.

We’re hearing reports that traffic is down to one lane in the area. Driver should proceed with caution.

