Schools release COVID stats in Richmond, Columbia counties

By Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school districts in Richmond and Columbia counties on Friday released their COVID-19 statistics for the week ending Sept. 24.

Columbia County continues to see its infection numbers show a sharp decline since enacting a mask mandate at the end of August.

MORE | CDC says studies show masks lessen school outbreaks

After the school year started, the district saw 405 positive student cases and 50 employee cases. At one point, more than 1,000 were in quarantine.

In contrast, the district on Friday reported fewer than 100 positive students and fewer than 20 positive employees.

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,17 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • A. B. Merry, 2 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Barton Chapel, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Bayvale, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Blythe, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Copeland, 5 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Deer Chase, 3 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Diamond Lakes, 4 positive students, 30 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Garrett, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 4 positive students, 15 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Gracewood, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Hains, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 7 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Jamestown, 2 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Jenkins-White, 3 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lamar-Milledge, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • McBean, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Meadowbrook, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Monte Sano, 2 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sue Reynolds, 2 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Terrace Manor, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tobacco Road, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees,0 quarantined employees
  • W.S. Hornsby, 3 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
  • Warren Road, 1 positive student, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Wheeless Road, 3 positive students, 22 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Willis Foreman, 3 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

  • Belair, 3 positive students, 42 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • C.T. Walker, 4 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Richmond Hill, 4 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Glenn Hills, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 4 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Hornsby Middle, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Langford, 2 positive students, 23 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • Murphey, 4 positive students, 35 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Pine Hill, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Spirit Creek, 7 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Tutt, 3 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Academy of Richmond County, 3 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • A.R. Johnson, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Butler, 7 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Cross Creek, 2 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Davidson, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 6 positive students, 50 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 8 positive students, 42 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • T.W. Josey, 5 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Lucy C. Laney, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RCTCM, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Westside, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • eSchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sandhills, 1 positive student, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • Baker Place, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Blue Ridge, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Brookwood, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Cedar Ridge, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Euchee Creek, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 1 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Lewiston, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Martinez, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • North Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • North Harlem, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Parkway, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • River Ridge, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stevens Creek, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Columbia, 3 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Evans, 3 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Greenbrier, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Harlem, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stallings Island, 4 positive students, 6 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Evans, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 7 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

  • 4 positive employees

