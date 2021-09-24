Schools release COVID stats in Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school districts in Richmond and Columbia counties on Friday released their COVID-19 statistics for the week ending Sept. 24.

Columbia County continues to see its infection numbers show a sharp decline since enacting a mask mandate at the end of August.

After the school year started, the district saw 405 positive student cases and 50 employee cases. At one point, more than 1,000 were in quarantine.

In contrast, the district on Friday reported fewer than 100 positive students and fewer than 20 positive employees.

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,17 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

A. B. Merry, 2 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Barton Chapel, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Bayvale, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Blythe, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Copeland, 5 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Deer Chase, 3 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Diamond Lakes, 4 positive students, 30 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Garrett, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 4 positive students, 15 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Gracewood, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Hains, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 7 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Jamestown, 2 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jenkins-White, 3 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lamar-Milledge, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

McBean, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Meadowbrook, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Monte Sano, 2 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sue Reynolds, 2 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Terrace Manor, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tobacco Road, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees,0 quarantined employees

W.S. Hornsby, 3 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

Warren Road, 1 positive student, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Wheeless Road, 3 positive students, 22 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Willis Foreman, 3 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

Belair, 3 positive students, 42 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

C.T. Walker, 4 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Richmond Hill, 4 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Glenn Hills, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 4 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Hornsby Middle, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Langford, 2 positive students, 23 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Murphey, 4 positive students, 35 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Pine Hill, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Spirit Creek, 7 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Tutt, 3 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

HIGH SCHOOLS

Academy of Richmond County, 3 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

A.R. Johnson, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Butler, 7 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Cross Creek, 2 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Davidson, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 6 positive students, 50 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 8 positive students, 42 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

T.W. Josey, 5 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Lucy C. Laney, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RCTCM, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Westside, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

eSchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sandhills, 1 positive student, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Baker Place, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees

Blue Ridge, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Brookwood, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee

Cedar Ridge, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Euchee Creek, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 1 positive students, 1 positive employee

Lewiston, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee

Martinez, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Harlem, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees

Parkway, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

River Ridge, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stevens Creek, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Columbia, 3 positive students, 1 positive employee

Evans, 3 positive students, 1 positive employee

Greenbrier, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee

Harlem, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stallings Island, 4 positive students, 6 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Evans, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 7 positive students, 1 positive employee

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

4 positive employees

