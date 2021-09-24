Sandersville suspect arrested on drug charges, deputies say

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Sandersville man has been arrested after complaints were received about alleged illegal drug sales, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Ocmuglee Drug Task Force and the sheriff’s agency arrested Ernest Johnson Jr., 49, of East McCarty Street. A Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 unit assisted in the investigation.

Johnson was taken into custody Thursday after a search of his residence, according to deputies.

Johnson is charged with sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to deputies.

