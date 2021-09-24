Advertisement

Sandersville suspect arrested on drug charges, deputies say

Ernest Johnson Jr.
Ernest Johnson Jr.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Sandersville man has been arrested after complaints were received about alleged illegal drug sales, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Ocmuglee Drug Task Force and the sheriff’s agency arrested Ernest Johnson Jr., 49, of East McCarty Street. A Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 unit assisted in the investigation.

Johnson was taken into custody Thursday after a search of his residence, according to deputies.

Johnson is charged with sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to deputies.

Wanted posters

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus overturns in Columbia County crash
School bus overturns in Columbia County crash
RAW AUDIO: State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case
Murdaugh slaying investigation uncovers other crimes, SLED says
From left: Tyquan Dukes and Sihita Dukes
Deputies seeking 2 after shooting claims a life in Augusta
These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Sheriff’s vehicle theft tied to suspects in wave of car crimes
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Latest News

Free dental care will be offered at the RAM clinic in Louisville.
Louisville pop-up clinic offers free medical, dental, eye care
News 12 Foodie Friday│ Frog & the Hen's Sweet Potato Gnocchi
Augusta Ironman canceled due to pandemic
How Ironman triathlon will affect traffic this weekend
News 12 in the morning│ Top headline for September 24