North Augusta man sentenced to 28 years for beating woman to death

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta man has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter for deadly assault that led to a woman’s death last year.

Kenneth Whitaker Jr., 28, was originally charged with first degree domestic violence after his partner, 29-year-old Jacquline Lillard, was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for injuries on March 21, 2020.

His charges were upgraded to murder after the North Augusta Department of Public Safety learned Lillard died from her injuries on April 4, 2020.

Jacquline Lillard (Posey Funeral Directors)

During this week’s trial, presiding Judge Clifton Newman instructed the jury to decide between murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.

The jury returned with a conviction of voluntary manslaughter, meaning a guilty party had no prior intent of killing or that a murder was done in the sudden heat of passion.

Judge Newman sentenced Whitaker to 28 years with no parole.

Whitaker remains held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

