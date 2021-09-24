Advertisement

Neighbors shocked by murder-suicide killing 4 Aiken family members

By Will Volk
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina investigators are looking for answers after a murder-suicide in Aiken. SLED officers were on the scene Friday at The Boundary at Silver Bluff Apartments right off Silver Bluff Road. That’s where the Aiken County coroner says a 19-year-old shot and killed his family before killing himself.

Investigators believe 19-year-old Jonathan Seward shot and killed his mom, dad and sister. The coroner says he then killed himself. Neighbors can’t believe this happened.

“To look out the window and see it was right across the parking lot from you, it was kind of a shock,” said Jeremy Cruz, resident at The Boundary at Silver Bluff.

A shock Cruz when he found out Friday morning four of his neighbors are dead he couldn’t believe it.

“They’re always polite, always very friendly, they would always smile and wave. It’s not the kind of thing you would expect to see happen to anybody, but especially them,” he said.

Investigators believe 19-year-old Jonathan Seward shot and killed his mom, dad and sister just before 2 a.m. Friday. The coroner says he then killed himself.

Cruz has been living in this apartment complex for five years. He didn’t expect something like this could happen there.

“This is the first thing that’s really been violent, so it’s just...it’s kind of strange, I don’t really know what to think of it, I haven’t had a whole lot of time to really process it,” he said.

It will take a while to process. Why did this happen to this family?

Police say Theresa Seward is in the hospital with severe injuries. We’ve asked police about the connection between her and the suspect. They do share the same last name.

MORE: | Coroner identifies 4 Aiken family members dead in murder-suicide

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene Friday morning outside an apartment where four people were shot dead in Aiken.
Coroner identifies 4 Aiken family members dead in murder-suicide
RAW AUDIO: State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case
Murdaugh slaying investigation uncovers other crimes, SLED says
School bus overturns in Columbia County crash
School bus overturns in Columbia County crash with 2 kids on board
From left: Tyquan Dukes and Sihita Dukes
Deputies seeking 2 after shooting claims a life in Augusta
Traci Green
I-TEAM | No place to call home: Local families displaced by out-of-state investors

Latest News

Ironman
Ironman race expected to draw in more than 30,000 to Augusta
Ironman
Nearly 30,000 expected in town for Ironman race
USACE released their new hunting app to help keep you legal.
USACE Debuts New Hunting App
Neighbors shocked by murder-suicide that killed 4 Aiken family members
Neighbors shocked by murder-suicide that killed 4 Aiken family members