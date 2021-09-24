Neighbors shocked by murder-suicide killing 4 Aiken family members

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina investigators are looking for answers after a murder-suicide in Aiken. SLED officers were on the scene Friday at The Boundary at Silver Bluff Apartments right off Silver Bluff Road. That’s where the Aiken County coroner says a 19-year-old shot and killed his family before killing himself.

Investigators believe 19-year-old Jonathan Seward shot and killed his mom, dad and sister. The coroner says he then killed himself. Neighbors can’t believe this happened.

“To look out the window and see it was right across the parking lot from you, it was kind of a shock,” said Jeremy Cruz, resident at The Boundary at Silver Bluff.

A shock Cruz when he found out Friday morning four of his neighbors are dead he couldn’t believe it.

“They’re always polite, always very friendly, they would always smile and wave. It’s not the kind of thing you would expect to see happen to anybody, but especially them,” he said.

Cruz has been living in this apartment complex for five years. He didn’t expect something like this could happen there.

“This is the first thing that’s really been violent, so it’s just...it’s kind of strange, I don’t really know what to think of it, I haven’t had a whole lot of time to really process it,” he said.

It will take a while to process. Why did this happen to this family?

Police say Theresa Seward is in the hospital with severe injuries. We’ve asked police about the connection between her and the suspect. They do share the same last name.

