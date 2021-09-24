Middle school teacher arrested after stuffing THC vaporizer down pants, having handgun on campus

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A South Tattnall Middle School staff member was arrested after a lockdown on Thursday, according to the school system.

A message posted to the school system’s website states the middle school went on precautionary lockdown when a student told a teacher that a staff member may have been in possession of a weapon.

The teacher has since been identified as Joey Kennedy.

The school system said the staff member was removed and law enforcement was called.

The Glennville Police Department responded to the scene where the school’s principal informed them a student had identified, what they believed to be, a handgun in the front of the waist band of Kennedy.

The principal says he removed the firearm from Kennedy’s waistband and secured it in the counselor’s office.

The officer went to the school’s library to talk to Kennedy. Kennedy told the officer he has the firearm at school because he was a probation officer for 13 years and that it was just a matter of habit and he forgot it was there.

The principal asked the officer to sit with Kennedy while a search was done on his classroom.

The officer says he was sitting with Kennedy when he got up and walked over to a row of books. The officer asked him what he was doing and Kennedy told him his back was hurting and he needed to move around.

The officer says he then saw Kennedy stick something down the front of his pants. The officer asked Kennedy what he was trying to hide and says Kennedy told him nothing.

The officer told Kennedy he saw him put something down the front of his pants. He says Kennedy then pulled a white vaporizer out and set it on the table. The officer pulled out the cartridge and discovered it was a THC vaporizer cartridge

The officer then placed Kennedy under arrest and escorted him out of the school.

Nothing was found after a search of Kennedy’s classroom by officers. Officers asked Kennedy if there was anything in his vehicle, which was located on school property. Officers say he told them there was not.

Kennedy agreed to allow officers to search his vehicle, according to officers. Officers say they found another magazine for the hellcat pistol that Kennedy had on his person inside the school, and two 5.56mm magazines full of ammo were located inside the vehicle.

Kennedy was taken to the Tattnall County Jail where he was cited for marijuana. On Friday, he was booked again and charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.