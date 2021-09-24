Advertisement

Kemp sets legislative session to redraw Georgia districts

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is calling Georgia lawmakers back to the Capitol on Nov. 3 to redraw congressional and legislative districts, he announced Thursday.

Legislators are already busy drawing new lines.

Majority Republicans looking to increase the number of congressional seats that their party holds, while preserving control of the state House and Senate.

Kemp in July had pledged to make anti-crime bills a part of the special session, but did not include any in the call.

He now says he’ll focus on anti-crime measures in the 2022 regular session.

The starting date means anyone who would like to move to run for a different state legislative district once lines are adopted won’t meet the one-year residency requirement.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus overturns in Columbia County crash
School bus overturns in Columbia County crash
RAW AUDIO: State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case
Murdaugh slaying investigation uncovers other crimes, SLED says
From left: Tyquan Dukes and Sihita Dukes
Deputies seeking 2 after shooting claims a life in Augusta
These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Sheriff’s vehicle theft tied to suspects in wave of car crimes
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Latest News

Crime scene tape
4 people slain in Aiken shooting
Deidre Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Reid is a 41-year-old...
Local man named as person of interest in missing-person case
The Partridge Inn has been open in Augusta for 100 years.
Augusta’s century-old Partridge Inn undergoing renovations
Partridge
Augusta's Partridge Inn closes for renovations