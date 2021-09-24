Advertisement

Kelly, lowly D-Backs rally past NL East-leading Braves 6-4

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(AP) - Carson Kelly hit a tying three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning, Daulton Varsho followed with a go-ahead double and the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks beat the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 6-4.

Seeking its fourth straight division title, Atlanta saw its lead cut to 2 1/2 games over Philadelphia, which played Pittsburgh later Thursday. The Braves had won four straight games.

Arizona, which began the day tied with Baltimore for the major leagues’ worst record at 48-104, announced before the game that Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was given a one-year contract extension through 2022.

