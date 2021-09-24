Advertisement

How to get tickets for Shelton, McGraw shows during Masters week

By Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tickets go on sale at noon today for a Masters week music extravaganza that will include country superstars Blake Shelton and Tim McGraw at a renovated Lake Olmstead Stadium.

The event, XPR Augusta from April 2-9, was announced earlier this week when officials said C4 Live has made a $1.7 million commitment to renovate and refurbish the stadium to host live musical events and festivals year-round.

Tickets will be on sale today at noon ET. General admission starts at $175. To learn more and receive on-sale and talent announcement notifications, visit www.xpraugusta.com.

The multi-night event will feature “VIP-style” concerts, including ones with country superstars Shelton and McGraw, as well as a third, unannounced performer.

During the day, there will be festivals, food, beverages and pop-up retail operations, and live sports coverage will be shown at all times.

Lake Olmstead Stadium renovations

The renovated stadium will become The Pavilion during XPR AUG.

“Take everything you love about your favorite sports bar — the big games, the big screens, the big cheers, the big crowd. Then elevate the experience until it becomes even BIGGER,” organizers said on https://xpraugusta.com.

“Think entertainment — everywhere. Think luxury. Think Vegas-style VIP hospitality. Think gourmet food and craft drinks. Then keep thinking — because we’re just getting started,” organizers say.

You can sign up at https://xpraugusta.com for information on tickets, which go on sale Friday.

XPR AUG is just one of the events being planned.

C4 Live says it has entered a 10-year partnership with the Augusta Economic Development Authority.

Plans are announced on Sept. 21, 2021, for using Olmstead Stadium as an entertainment venue.
Plans are announced on Sept. 21, 2021, for using Olmstead Stadium as an entertainment venue.(WRDW)
