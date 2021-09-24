Have you seen this porch pirate around Grovetown?

COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect caught on camera stealing packages.

Deputies say on Tuesday at 1:22 p.m., the suspect ran into the victim’s yard on Merlin Way, Grovetown, and stole a package from the front porch.

A second person, driving a black van, slowed down in front of the house to let the suspect out, so he could steal the package.

If you have any information or recognize the suspect, call the sheriff’s office at 706-541-2800.

