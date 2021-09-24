Georgia inmate convicted of murdering 2 Georgia guards

EATONTON, Ga. - A Georgia inmate has been found guilty of murder in the slayings of two prison guards shot during a bloody escape in 2017.

The Putnam County jury convicted Donnie Rowe on Thursday afternoon during the fourth day of his trial.

Now jurors must decide whether to sentence the inmate to death for the slayings of the two Baldwin State Prison officers, Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Ballou.

The guards were killed on a prison transport bus southeast of Atlanta when Rowe opened an unlocked security gate and attacked one of the officers before a second inmate, Ricky Dubose, grabbed a gun and shot both guards.

Rowe’s attorneys argued he didn’t know Dubose would kill the two men.

Immediately after the killings, the inmates carjacked a driver who happened to pull up behind the bus on a rural highway.

They left 31 other inmates locked in the bus with the two dead guards, and took the driver’s phone. By the time help arrived, they had vanished.

Monica, 42, began his career with Department of Corrections in October 2009 as a Correctional Officer at Hancock State Prison. He transferred to Baldwin State Prison in February of 2011.

Billue, 58, began his career with Georgia Department of Corrections in July 2007 at Frank Scott Correctional Facility as a Correctional Officer. He later transferred to Georgia Diagnostic Classification Prison and then to Baldwin State Prison in October 2011.

