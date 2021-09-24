Advertisement

Georgia inmate convicted of murdering 2 Georgia guards

Donnie Rowe
Donnie Rowe(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATONTON, Ga. - A Georgia inmate has been found guilty of murder in the slayings of two prison guards shot during a bloody escape in 2017.

The Putnam County jury convicted Donnie Rowe on Thursday afternoon during the fourth day of his trial.

Now jurors must decide whether to sentence the inmate to death for the slayings of the two Baldwin State Prison officers, Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Ballou.

MORE | Deputies seeking 2 after shooting claims a life in Augusta

The guards were killed on a prison transport bus southeast of Atlanta when Rowe opened an unlocked security gate and attacked one of the officers before a second inmate, Ricky Dubose, grabbed a gun and shot both guards.

Rowe’s attorneys argued he didn’t know Dubose would kill the two men.

Immediately after the killings, the inmates carjacked a driver who happened to pull up behind the bus on a rural highway.

They left 31 other inmates locked in the bus with the two dead guards, and took the driver’s phone. By the time help arrived, they had vanished.

Monica, 42, began his career with Department of Corrections in October 2009 as a Correctional Officer at Hancock State Prison. He transferred to Baldwin State Prison in February of 2011.

Billue, 58, began his career with Georgia Department of Corrections in July 2007 at Frank Scott Correctional Facility as a Correctional Officer. He later transferred to Georgia Diagnostic Classification Prison and then to Baldwin State Prison in October 2011.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus overturns in Columbia County crash
School bus overturns in Columbia County crash
RAW AUDIO: State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case
Murdaugh slaying investigation uncovers other crimes, SLED says
From left: Tyquan Dukes and Sihita Dukes
Deputies seeking 2 after shooting claims a life in Augusta
These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Sheriff’s vehicle theft tied to suspects in wave of car crimes
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Latest News

Crime scene tape
4 people slain in Aiken shooting
Deidre Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Reid is a 41-year-old...
Local man named as person of interest in missing-person case
Georgia Capitol
Kemp sets legislative session to redraw Georgia districts
The Partridge Inn has been open in Augusta for 100 years.
Augusta’s century-old Partridge Inn undergoing renovations
Partridge
Augusta's Partridge Inn closes for renovations