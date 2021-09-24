Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Cooler mornings, low humidity and plenty of sun through the weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will build into the region the next few days keeping humidity low and skies clear. Skies stay clear and temperatures stay comfortable this evening. You may need a light jacket if you’re heading out to high school football games. Temperatures will be in the 60s for most of game time. Skies will stay clear overnight with light winds. Temperatures will be dropping to the low and mid 50s by early Saturday.

Low humidity and sunshine through the weekend.
Low humidity and sunshine through the weekend.(WRDW)

Beautiful weather expected this weekend with morning lows near 50 again Saturday morning. Sunshine and west-northwest winds between 5-10 mph Saturday. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Morning lows will be in the mid 50s early Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s. Abundant sunshine Sunday. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Nice weather sticks around through early next week with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to close to 90. No rain in our forecast next week at the moment.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW AUDIO: State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case
Murdaugh slaying investigation uncovers other crimes, SLED says
School bus overturns in Columbia County crash
School bus overturns in Columbia County crash with 2 kids on board
From left: Tyquan Dukes and Sihita Dukes
Deputies seeking 2 after shooting claims a life in Augusta
This was the scene Friday morning outside an apartment where four people were shot dead in Aiken.
Coroner identifies 4 Aiken family members dead in murder-suicide
Traci Green
I-TEAM | No place to call home: Local families displaced by out-of-state investors

Latest News

Sunny Skies, Nice Weekend
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Low humidity and cooler mornings
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Sunny Skies, Lower Humidity
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Fall like weather the next few days with morning lows in the 50s.
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale