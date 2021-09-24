Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will build into the region the next few days keeping humidity low and skies clear. Skies stay clear and temperatures stay comfortable this evening. You may need a light jacket if you’re heading out to high school football games. Temperatures will be in the 60s for most of game time. Skies will stay clear overnight with light winds. Temperatures will be dropping to the low and mid 50s by early Saturday.

Low humidity and sunshine through the weekend. (WRDW)

Beautiful weather expected this weekend with morning lows near 50 again Saturday morning. Sunshine and west-northwest winds between 5-10 mph Saturday. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Morning lows will be in the mid 50s early Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s. Abundant sunshine Sunday. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Nice weather sticks around through early next week with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to close to 90. No rain in our forecast next week at the moment.

