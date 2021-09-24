Advertisement

CSRA opening the curtain on local performances

By Celeste Springer
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Broadway shows have started back up in New York after a year and a half of COVID canceling shows. But, good news if you don’t have plans to head to the “Big Apple” any time soon we have some musicals that will get you tapping your foot right here at home. We took a look at what’s coming out for local theater lovers as well as what restrictions are in place because of the pandemic.

The pandemic closed the curtain on shows across the country last year.

“The artists are pushing, they want to be out there,” said Matt Jameson, Columbia County Performing Arts Center General Manager.

But it’s new beginnings for Columbia County’s new performing arts center.

“We’ve got four Broadway shows coming this season. We’re starting off, and we’re kicking off with Anastasia,” said Jameson.

And they’re not alone. The Augusta Players gearing up for Young Frankenstein and the Aiken Community Theater has some musicals coming too. Those will feature local actors but Columbia County will be bringing in talent.

“These shows — they’re first-class touring shows,” he said.

There’s over 2,100 seats here at the PAC. With that in mind, they say they’re keeping an eye on case numbers.

“Ultimately, we’ll follow any sort of executive orders that comes down from the governor’s office. As far as mandates with crowds, and gathering, and performing arts facilities like ourselves right now, we’re full capacity with no restrictions,” he said.

Over at the Aiken Community Theatre and Imperial Theatre masks are required for guests, according to their websites. The Augusta Players tell us they’ve been wearing masks during rehearsals and will be wearing them backstage.

“Right now it’s all systems go and they’re going to do everything in their power to be here and perform and give their audiences an amazing evening,” he said.

And across the board, they’re excited to open back up the curtain.

We reached out to AU to see what advice they had for people attending large, indoor gatherings. They recommend wearing a mask especially if you’re not vaccinated although they say if you’re not vaccinated consider staying away from large events altogether.

If you’re interested in any of the shows we talked about or checking out upcoming schedules, visit The Augusta Players or Aiken Community Theatre.

