Advertisement

A brief history of the Heritage Act

By Adam Mintzer
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has made it easier for state lawmakers to change or remove historical monuments.

On Wednesday, the state’s highest court changed the controversial Heritage Act of 2000 by saying the two-thirds majority standard for changing or removing historical memorials or markers is unconstitutional. The court also said the Heritage Act itself is constitutional.

RELATED STORY | South Carolina’s Confederate monument protection law upheld

The law moved the Confederate flag from the top of the State House dome to the grounds. It also forbids the removal of memorials for historic figures or events from public property without a supermajority of the state legislature rather than a simple majority.

While the Confederate flag was the center of the debate, the law also protects “any historic figure or historic event” from being changed or altered without a vote.

“No Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Mexican War, War Between the States, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, Native American, or African-American History monuments or memorials erected on public property of the State or any of its political subdivisions may be relocated, removed, disturbed, or altered. No street, bridge, structure, park, preserve, reserve, or another public area of the State or any of its political subdivisions dedicated in memory of or named for any historic figure or historic event may be renamed or rededicated. No person may prevent the public body responsible for the monument or memorial from taking proper measures and exercising proper means for the protection, preservation, and care of these monuments, memorials, or nameplates.”

At the time, the bill was considered a compromise. But even when the Confederate flag came down from the State House grounds, the high bar for changing or removing historical memorials or markers remained.

This ruling from the SC Supreme Court is just the latest chapter of the Heritage Act’s story.

1938 - Confederate flag goes up in the SC House chambers

1956 - Confederate flag goes up in the SC Senate chambers

1962 - Confederate flag placed on State House Dome

1990′s - NAACP leads national boycott against Confederate flag in SC

2000 - Heritage Act passed and the Confederate flag moved from the dome to the grounds

2015 - Nine parishioners are shot and killed at Mother Emanuel AME Church

  • Bill passes removing Confederate flag from State House grounds

2021 - SC Supreme Court rules the two-thirds majority standard is unconstitutional

In the decision, the Supreme Court said the reason the supermajority standard was unconstitutional is that a previous legislature can’t put restrictions on future lawmakers’ powers.

In a statement after the ruling, SC Attorney General Alan Wilson thanked the Supreme Court for their opinion.

“Their unanimous ruling confirms our earlier opinion on the Heritage Act. We agree with the court that the compromise concerning the Flag and which led to the passage of the Heritage Act is one of the great achievements in South Carolina history,” Wilson said.

Senate President Harvey Peeler, who was the defendant in the case taken up by the court said, “The Supreme Court yielded a decision and I accept their ruling. The protections over all of our state’s monuments and statues were ruled constitutional and they will remain in place.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

School bus overturns in Columbia County crash
School bus overturns in Columbia County crash
RAW AUDIO: State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case
Murdaugh slaying investigation uncovers other crimes, SLED says
From left: Tyquan Dukes and Sihita Dukes
Deputies seeking 2 after shooting claims a life in Augusta
These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Sheriff’s vehicle theft tied to suspects in wave of car crimes
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Latest News

Crime scene tape
4 people slain in Aiken shooting
Deidre Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Reid is a 41-year-old...
Local man named as person of interest in missing-person case
Georgia Capitol
Kemp sets legislative session to redraw Georgia districts
The Partridge Inn has been open in Augusta for 100 years.
Augusta’s century-old Partridge Inn undergoing renovations
Partridge
Augusta's Partridge Inn closes for renovations