Augusta’s century-old Partridge Inn undergoing renovations

By Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The doors are closed on the Partridge Inn as it undergoes renovations.

All the work is being done on the inside, like new paint, new carpet and decor.

The Partridge Inn has been on Walton Way for more than 100 years.

We talked to staff, who say the goal is to keep it serving the Augusta area for years to come.

“We really want the guest to experience a different level of service,” said Madalyn Neal, director of sales.

She said the renovations will “add amenities and level of service to make it a beautiful property and honoring that past to make sure for the future we’re going to have a beautiful hotel.”

Those renovations are expected to last until February.

