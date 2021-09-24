Augusta opens new playground at Eisenhower Athletic Complex and Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta has opened a new playground at Eisenhower Athletic Complex and Park, 1488 Eisenhower Drive.

The park’s original 22-year-old playground was decommissioned in October 2020 due to its age and safety concerns.

However, after receiving community input and undergoing a staff review, the city invested nearly $60,000 for a new modular playground unit.

“Playgrounds contribute so much to a community’s welfare, and we are excited to offer residents a new recreational space that will benefit all park users as well as provide a safe venue for parents to bring their children,” said Augusta Parks and Recreation Director Maurice McDowell.

The new playground is open and ready for use.

Also in the news ...

AQUATIC OPENING: The Augusta Aquatic Center after a one-month maintenance phase. The center was closed at the beginning of September for maintenance and has since undergone the annual maintenance as well as some improvements to the pools and the underlying technology. When the center opens Oct. 1, no admission or membership fees will be charged during the entire month and existing memberships will be automatically extended for two months free of charge.

