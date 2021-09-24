Advertisement

Augusta opens new playground at Eisenhower Athletic Complex and Park

Despite the yellow tape you see in this photo, the city of Augusta says the new playground at...
Despite the yellow tape you see in this photo, the city of Augusta says the new playground at Eisenhower Park is open.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta has opened a new playground at Eisenhower Athletic Complex and Park, 1488 Eisenhower Drive.

The park’s original 22-year-old playground was decommissioned in October 2020 due to its age and safety concerns.

However, after receiving community input and undergoing a staff review, the city invested nearly $60,000 for a new modular playground unit.

“Playgrounds contribute so much to a community’s welfare, and we are excited to offer residents a new recreational space that will benefit all park users as well as provide a safe venue for parents to bring their children,” said Augusta Parks and Recreation Director Maurice McDowell.

The new playground is open and ready for use.

Also in the news ...

AQUATIC OPENING: The Augusta Aquatic Center after a one-month maintenance phase. The center was closed at the beginning of September for maintenance and has since undergone the annual maintenance as well as some improvements to the pools and the underlying technology. When the center opens Oct. 1, no admission or membership fees will be charged during the entire month and existing memberships will be automatically extended for two months free of charge.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW AUDIO: State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case
Murdaugh slaying investigation uncovers other crimes, SLED says
School bus overturns in Columbia County crash
School bus overturns in Columbia County crash with 2 kids on board
From left: Tyquan Dukes and Sihita Dukes
Deputies seeking 2 after shooting claims a life in Augusta
This was the scene Friday morning outside an apartment where four people were shot dead in Aiken.
Family of 4 shot dead in Aiken murder-suicide
Traci Green
I-TEAM | No place to call home: Local families displaced by out-of-state investors

Latest News

Kenneth Whitaker Jr.
North Augusta man sentenced to 28 years for beating woman to death
Shooting
Update: The latest on Aiken shooting that left 4 dead
Jonkerria Howard
Woman wanted in shooting that injured man at Augusta hotel
This is a rendering of planned renovations at Lake Olmstead Stadium.
How to get tickets for Shelton, McGraw shows during Masters week