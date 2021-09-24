Advertisement

Aiken man facing multiple charges in possession of child pornography

Jimmy Pritchett
Jimmy Pritchett(ACSO)
Sep. 24, 2021
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation by state and local authorities have led to multiple charges against an Aiken man for possessing child pornography.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to 66-year-old Jimmy Pritchett. 

Arrest warrants state several files of sexually explicate material involving children, ages 5 to 12-years-old, were found on his computer.

Pritchett was detained on Thursday and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he was charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The charges are a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each county.

