4 people slain in Aiken shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people were killed and one was severely injured early Friday in a shooting at an Aiken apartment.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said officers responded at 1:27 a.m. to a report of gunshots at The Boundary at Silver Bluff Apartments, 749 Silver Bluff Road.

Upon arrival at the complex, officers heard a gunshot as they walked past an apartment. After taking cover and calling for backup, police found four dead people inside an apartment.

A fifth victim was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Although the Aiken County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released the names of those who were killed, the Aiken Department of Public Safety released an incident report with names on it.

The report lists six people classified as victims, ranging in age from 18 to 55. Five of them share the same last name. It’s unclear from the report which victims were dead.

Although the investigation is active, the Aiken Department of Public Safety “has no reason to believe there are any suspects at large,” the agency said.

“As more information becomes available, it will be released,” the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274- 6372). Callers may remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

