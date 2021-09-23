Advertisement

Wildfire victims left with nothing get hope from donated RVs

Woody Faircloth hugs Sheri Roen as her family donates their motorhome to EmergencyRV.org on...
Woody Faircloth hugs Sheri Roen as her family donates their motorhome to EmergencyRV.org on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Sierra County, Calif. Accompanied by daughter Luna, left, Faircloth delivered it to a Dixie Fire victim later that day.(Noah Berger | AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — A man and his daughter are bringing donated motorhomes to people who have lost everything in wildfires in the American West.

Woody Faircloth and 9-year-old Luna mainly have been driving the recreational vehicles from Colorado to California to give a quick place to live to people whose homes and businesses have burned.

The pair recently delivered their 95th RV. Faircloth says his nonprofit, EmergencyRV.org, fills a gap for wildfire victims who often wait months for emergency housing. He has a long list of people who need help.

It started from a father-daughter conversation in 2018 and spread on social media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images in a string of local car burglaries and thefts.
Sheriff’s vehicle theft tied to suspects in wave of car crimes
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Video footage shows a man riding on the outside of a semitruck on a Georgia interstate.
Video shows man clinging to semitruck on Atlanta-area highway
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Latest News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions
From left: Robert McDonald and Michael Bongiovanni
Federal suit targets Ga. officers who punched, kicked man
The Second Market Street Chinatown in San Jose, California, was deliberately set on fire in 1887.
San Jose, Calif., apologizing for burning down Chinatown
Most common types of COVID-19 legal complaints
Barrels
Oak barrel maker will bring 122 jobs to Bamberg County