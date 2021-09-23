UK family settles damages in US diplomatic immunity case involving Aiken native

LONDON (AP) — A British couple who sought justice for their 19-year-old son after he died in a vehicle crash say they have settled a civil lawsuit they filed in the United States against an American motorist with ties to Aiken.

Harry Dunn died in August 2019 after his motorcycle crashed into a car being driven on the wrong side of the road outside a U.S. airbase in central England. The car’s driver, Anne Sacoolas, left for the U.S. several weeks later along with her husband, intelligence officer at RAF Croughton.

The U.S. government invoked diplomatic immunity on Sacoolas’ behalf and refused to extradite her to face criminal charges.

Since then, British authorities have filed criminal charges against Sacoolas and sought her extradition so she could face U.K. justice. British officials have brought up the case during high-level international tasks.

The Dunn family then filed the civil lawsuit in Alexandria, Virginia, seeking damages.

The family of Harry Dunn, 19, who died in a fatal traffic collision, spoke about their pain and search for justice after the woman involved in the crash fled the UK.

On Tuesday, the family’s spokesman Radd Seiger said the two sides have reached a resolution in the civil damages claim, the Associated Press reports. The settlement will now allow the Dunn family to turn their attention to the criminal case and the “long awaited” inquest into Harry’s death which will follow the criminal case.

“Harry’s family continue to suffer unimaginable pain and miss him each and every day, Radd Seiger, the family’s spokesman tells News 12. “Their mental health is at an all time low. It has therefore come as some considerable relief to them that a resolution to the civil claim has been now been reached successfully between the parties and they can put this part of the campaign behind them.

Archives show Sacoolas has ties to the Aiken area and is a graduate of South Aiken High School.

