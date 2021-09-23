Advertisement

UK family settles damages in US diplomatic immunity case involving Aiken native

The Justice for Harry campaign has called for the extradition of Anne Sacoolas, a South Aiken...
The Justice for Harry campaign has called for the extradition of Anne Sacoolas, a South Aiken Highschool graduate and the wife of a U.S. diplomat, who is accused of hitting and killing Harry Dunn while driving on the wrong side of the road in the U.K.(WRDW)
By Associated Press and Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A British couple who sought justice for their 19-year-old son after he died in a vehicle crash say they have settled a civil lawsuit they filed in the United States against an American motorist with ties to Aiken.

Harry Dunn died in August 2019 after his motorcycle crashed into a car being driven on the wrong side of the road outside a U.S. airbase in central England. The car’s driver, Anne Sacoolas, left for the U.S. several weeks later along with her husband, intelligence officer at RAF Croughton.

MORE | New details emerge in case of Aiken native accused in U.K. traffic death

The U.S. government invoked diplomatic immunity on Sacoolas’ behalf and refused to extradite her to face criminal charges.

Since then, British authorities have filed criminal charges against Sacoolas and sought her extradition so she could face U.K. justice. British officials have brought up the case during high-level international tasks.

The Dunn family then filed the civil lawsuit in Alexandria, Virginia, seeking damages.

The family of Harry Dunn, 19, who died in a fatal traffic collision, spoke about their pain and...
The family of Harry Dunn, 19, who died in a fatal traffic collision, spoke about their pain and search for justice after the woman involved in the crash fled the UK.

On Tuesday, the family’s spokesman Radd Seiger said the two sides have reached a resolution in the civil damages claim, the Associated Press reports. The settlement will now allow the Dunn family to turn their attention to the criminal case and the “long awaited” inquest into Harry’s death which will follow the criminal case.

“Harry’s family continue to suffer unimaginable pain and miss him each and every day, Radd Seiger, the family’s spokesman tells News 12. “Their mental health is at an all time low. It has therefore come as some considerable relief to them that a resolution to the civil claim has been now been reached successfully between the parties and they can put this part of the campaign behind them.

Archives show Sacoolas has ties to the Aiken area and is a graduate of South Aiken High School.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Sheriff’s vehicle theft tied to suspects in wave of car crimes
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Kasey Brooks
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
From left: Tyquan Dukes and Sihita Dukes
Deputies seeking 2 after shooting claims a life in Augusta
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher

Latest News

If you recognize this suspected package thief in North Augusta, call 803-279-2121.
Be on the lookout for package thief, North Augusta police say
Holding hands
Aiken County victim support groups getting help from state
From left: Robert McDonald and Michael Bongiovanni
Federal suit targets Ga. officers who punched, kicked man
Barrels
Oak barrel maker will bring 122 jobs to Bamberg County