Texans’ rookie QB Mills to face Panthers’ top-ranked defense

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills will make his first career start Thursday night against a Carolina Panthers defense that ranks first in the NFL. Mills made his debut in the second half of a loss to Cleveland last Sunday after Tyrod Taylor was injured.

The Panthers are 2-0 for the first time since 2017.

The last time they opened a season 3-0 was in 2015 when they won their first 14 games and reached the Super Bowl.

